‘Gr8 Comeback’: ClusterTruck opens location in Kroger grocery in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — ClusterTruck has become known for quickly delivering food cooked fresh to order by chefs.

The operators believe their cooks can make “something for everyone” whether its barbecue, pizza or vegan. They believe in being able to satisfy anyone’s taste buds.

Adapting a different concept for customers, ClusterTruck has opened a location inside the Kroger grocery at 116th Street and Cumberland Road.

Customers can order from a menu with choices of more than 80 meals that can be prepared in as little as five minutes.

Watch the video for more about the new partnership from ClusterTruck CEO Chris Baggott.

