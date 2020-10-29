‘Gr8 Comeback’: Conrad Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a downtown hotel known for helping Hoosiers celebrate special occasions.

The Conrad Indianapolis hotel is back after getting through a tough summer,. People on the staff believe things are starting to look up again.

“Recently, our big comeback success has been having events again,” said Zachary Lockett, director of sales and marketing. “We’ve really seen this month of October in particular, we’ve had six weddings here at the hotel. We’ve had a not-for-profit gala dinners. Of course, they’re a little bit smaller and socially distanced with masks and very safe, but we’re just excited that they’re happening.”

The hotel welcomes people back to its normal amenities including its two restaurants, the indoor pool, the fitness center and room service.

Lockett says downtown businesses have been very supportive of each other while dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone’s just really supporting each other and going out to their favorite local restaurants or coming down for a hotel stay for the weekend and everyone’s really keeping that front of mind in the downtown community.”

The hotel is at 50 W. Washington St., next to the Indianapolis Artsgarden glass dome suspended above the street.