‘Gr8 Comeback’: Crimson Tate Modern Quilters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fabric store in downtown Indianapolis is trying to make wearing face coverings a creative and fun experience. For every mask Crimson Tate Modern Quilter sells, they donate one to nonprofits and community organizations who are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We tend to be a little fun around here anyway at Crimson Tate,” owner and “Quilter-in-Chief,” Heather Givans said.

She says what they already carry in the store fits perfectly with the statewide mandate to wear face covers during the health crisis.

“100 percent cotton fabric is what majority of the fabric here at Crimson Tate is perfect for mask making,” she said.

Givans says they also take it as a challenge to be creative and give these times a colorful twist. Each mask is also reversible.

“This is our opportunity to be a little bit expressive but to also be helpful.”

Crimson Tate, located at 845 Massachusetts Ave., is also offering customers a chance to buy the raw materials from the store and then create their own masks.

Click here to learn more about the Crimson Tate Modern Quilter store and their efforts to serve the Hoosier community.