‘Gr8 Comeback’: D1 Training to open new fitness facility in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — D1 Training is bringing a new facility to the Finch Creek Fieldhouse in Noblesville. The gym franchise, with locations all over the country, is opening up its second in Indiana.

They train up-and-coming athletes, starting at kids as young as 7 and going all the way up to the professional level. They also train adults trying to meet their general fitness goals.

Starting in July, people in Hamilton County will have access to the training facility’s services and the skills of Kray’Shawn Brewer, a local performance coach with a passion for helping kids.

Brewer played football at North Central High School, Indiana University and Eastern Michigan University before ending his college career at Marian University, where he found success winning a NAIA national championship in 2018.

“My whole life I’ve been around sports,” Brewer said. He talked about his inspiration behind using his experience to train athletes with dreams like he had growing up.

“I want to give these athletes a chance,” he said. “All it took was a chance for me, and I know all they need is a chance.”