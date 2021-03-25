‘Gr8 Comeback’: Da Blue Lagoon Jamaican Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Da Blue Lagoon Jamaican Kitchen has seen its fair share of success under owner Graham Levy since moving to its newest location.

“There was definitely a need for more ethnic cuisine in the Lawrence area,” Levy said. “We launched in August of 2017 and we’ve been here since.”

In 2019, the restaurant was ranked as the best Caribbean cuisine in Indiana by Travel Noire. “We believe, and from a lot of the customers, that we have by a landslide some of the best jerk product outside of Jamaica not just in the Midwest.”

The menu is full of Caribbean classics including the jerk chicken, but he likes to catch customers’ taste buds off guard with menu items including the curry goat and jerk shrimp alfredo

Levy recommends The Trio Island to first-timers needing an introduction into Jamaican-style. “It’s a three meat platter, consisting of jerk chicken, coconut curry chicken and fricasseed chicken.”

Although he refuses to give away the secrets to his jerk products, Levy says it’s key to making authentic Caribbean food at Da Blue Lagoon. “That’s a big part of the magic,” he said.

The restaurant, two food trucks and a catering business feed people that magic all over central Indiana.

Levy is glad customers have supported the business before and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “Can’t thank you enough. Come on, bring your families, bring your friends, continue to spread the good word for us.”

Learn more about the restaurant on its Facebook page.