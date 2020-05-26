‘Gr8 Comeback’: Ellison Brewing Co. reopens doors with new seating, additions to menu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Ellison Brewing Company was one of many restaurants looking forward to getting some big business in 2020, before the COVID-19 crisis.

“It was really depressing to try to to kind of have that rug pulled out from under you mid-March going into Big Ten and the NCAA (tournaments),” owner Aaron Hanson said.

Even though Hanson was disappointed in having to miss the business these big events would likely bring to Indianapolis, he’s grateful to be able to open back up.

“It feels really good to have everybody back,” he said.

Chef Ricky Hatfield says customers can look forward to some different things coming out of the kitchen with their return. They’re adding some new items to the menu, featuring dishes like his new duck meatloaf with his own recipe.

Now that Ellison Brewing is back open for customers, Hanson says you can expect a new look to go with guidelines from medical professionals.

“I’ve got all the table 6 feet apart, we’ve got the patio redone, we’ve got some new tables new chairs and new umbrellas out there,” he said. “[We’re] trying to make you feel really comfortable for everybody.”