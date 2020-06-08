‘Gr8 Comeback’: Ember Urban Eatery wants customers to feel like family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Ember Urban Eatery is a family-owned, family-operated restaurant and bar in the Fletcher Place neighborhood, between downtown Indianapolis and Fountain Square.

Owners Rob and Shelly Odendahl want the food, drinks and atmosphere to make customers feel as if are a part of the family.

“Ember, to me, is a symbolic word for warmth,” Shelly said. “I think food and friendship and family is all symbolic of warmth, so I always say that this is a place for gathering, so we always have that burning ember here with our family.”

“Whether you’re blood related to me or not, I always say my husband’s the owner [and] I’m the boss,” she laughed. “My son is a good part of our business, as well as everyone else who works here. We consider them family as well.”

For a while, the COVID-19 pandemic took away their strength — the dine-in experience.

“We’re keeping our heads above water and keeping our hopes high, but it’s rough,” Shelly said.

It also stripped them of the part they enjoy the most about having the Ember Urban Eatery.

“We have a passion for people,” she said. “We missed that.”

As they welcome old customers back, she sends a warm invite to new potential customers.

“We just want you to come on down, enjoy our patio, come in our dining room. Meet my family,” Shelly said.

You can call 317-340-1868 to order visit the restaurant’s website for more information.

Shelly recommends the hand-cut, hand-breaded tenderloin, the barbecue brisket sandwich or the barbecue nachos.

