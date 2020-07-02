‘Gr8 Comeback’: Flash Action Fitness offering free personal training classes to Indianapolis community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At Flash Action Fitness gym, the motto on the wall says “We Train Different.”

That motto represents the attitude and mentality owner Dermall “Flash” Woods takes with him every time he comes to the gym to help people reach their fitness potential.

“We help you achieve your goals by hitting anything outside of the box from running outside, to lunges, to pushing jeeps,” Woods said.

Some of his unorthodox training methods may not compare to his effort to help the community bounce back during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I got free classes,” Woods said. “I have Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. I don’t think no one else in the city is doing that so I’m doing that to help everybody get back into the swing of things.”

Woods says Flash Action Fitness is training people from 5 years old to 100 and potential clients can sign up at the door, on his Instagram page ( @iamflashwoods) by email at flash@bodybyflash.com, or call 317-500-7828.

Click here to get times for the free classes.