‘Gr8 Comeback’: Giorgio’s Pizza on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Giorgio’s Pizza has been serving New York-style pizza by the slice for three decades on Monument Circle.

George Stergiopoulous, co-owner of the city’s long-time staple, says even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on his business, he’s optimistic about customers returning downtown to support local.

“It’s been a complete turnaround since the end of July,” he said. “We’re being positive and moving forward, trying to keep everybody working and trying to bring this back to where it was last year.”

Stergiopoulous, whose family also owns the Greek Islands restaurant downtown, says the support from the community is critical as small local businesses continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“The conventions are great, people coming in from out of town are great, but we depend on our locals,” he said. “They have always been our priority.”

Stergiopoulous says as a born-and-bred New Yorker, he can stand by Giorgio’s Pizza as the “best New York slice in Indiana.”