‘Gr8 Comeback’: Grill Bar Tavern thanks community for continued support

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Grill Bar Tavern has been serving people in Johnson County’s downtown of Franklin for decades.

“It’s the stability because it’s been here,” bartender, Kathy Gill said. “It’s the oldest bar in Franklin.”

If you ask some people around town, they’re known for the burgers. News 8 asked Gill what the secret was to the taste that keeps bringing customers back.

“It’s the grill,” she said. “The grill is really old. We have no idea how old it is, but it’s seasoned. We clean it the same way and it just does its job.”

Gill says even though life during the pandemic has been a major adjustment, she’s thankful for the support the community has given the Grill Bar Tavern.

“Everybody jumping in and supporting us [has] been a life saver,” said Gill. “Thank you from the bottom of all of our hearts, because this has meant a lot that you’ve kept us open.”

Location: 38 E Jefferson St, Franklin, IN 46131

38 E Jefferson St, Franklin, IN 46131 Phone: (317) 738-9936

The Grill Bar is now having people dine in at 50% capacity and they’ve added outdoor seating.

