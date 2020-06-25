‘Gr8 Comeback’: Gutty’s Comedy Club promising ‘extra clean’ comedy after reopening

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH)– Gutty’s Comedy Club is hoping to spread laughter in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis now that they’re back open. They say it’s an experience that can provide a “laugh break” for the entire family. Owner, Steve Rivera, says he’s been anticipating the chance to make people smile again in person.

“Everybody’s ready,” he said. “Everybody wants to have a good time and we’re having a good time getting those doors open and getting them in.”

Dennis Tooley, who performs comedy and partners with Rivera in marketing the club, says they’re taking the idea of “clean” to heart.

“We are going extra-clean comedy,” he said. “We’re ready to wipe down the mic in between the comics, we spread tables out to make sure that social distancing is easy for everybody to come in. We’re limited to 50% right now. We’ve got only 40 seats for the house, but we got plenty of room for people to come in and enjoy the laughs and have a great time.”

Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, they will host a show headlined by comedian John Deming. They’ll also welcome Leslie Newlson Townsend for 4th of July weekend.

Tickets cost $15 when you use the app and $20 at the door. Click here for more information.

