‘Gr8 Comeback’: Hangtime Indy hosts mask drive to help families pay rent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hangtime Indy, a men’s apparel store with two Indianapolis locations, wants the community’s support in helping families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just feel like it’s our need and our duty, being in the community, to help out,” said store owner Monty Ramadan.

He says they decided to raise funds by selling masks made by Hangtime Indy for $20 apiece, hoping to collect $5,000 to give to families struggling to pay rent. They’re calling the campaign “Cover Your Face, Help a Family Stay in Their Place.”

Ultimately, the goal is to reach multiple families that need the help.

“Our aim is to do them in increments of $500. They can go online and sign up, and then we’ll randomly pick families that are in need,” Ramadan said.

Hangtime Indy is also challenging other local business owners to raise money for the cause.

Ramadan says his store will double down and match any donation up to $5,000.

If you don’t want to purchase a mask, you can still donate to the cause or pay it forward if you purchase any of the other gear inside their Georgetown Road location.

“We serve the community, we are the community, and it’s in our DNA to help the community,” Ramadan said.

Apparel is displayed at Hangtime Indy, a men’s apparel store. (WISH Photo/Randall Newsome)

