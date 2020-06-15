‘Gr8 Comeback’: Healty Food Cafe & Juice Bar offers ‘something for everyone’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Healthy Food Cafe celebrated four years in business on Monday. The restaurant tries to give people on the south side tasty, healthy options to eat.

“Basically we have something for everyone,” owner Erica Bryant said. “Even if you’re not healthy, we still have super yummy food, but we definitely specialize in vegan options. We have grass-fed steaks, wild-caught shrimp and salmon so basically we do it all.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic still a major issue, Bryant said her working staff is really just family.

“I have, like, my mom, my daughter, my fiancé and my aunt back there doing dishes,” she laughed.

In spite of the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Bryant’s business has still managed to continue giving back. “We are still doing free meals for kids,” Bryant said.

You can check out the menu here. You can also donate to the restaurant via Cash App ($thehealthyfoodcafe) to support its effort to provide meals for kids on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the COVID-19 crisis.