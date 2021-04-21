Gr8 Comeback

‘Gr8 Comeback’: House of Soul Cafe opens new Carmel location

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The two owners of the House of Soul Cafe say they are still getting used to the positive feedback the new restaurant has been receiving lately.

“Seeing people come out by the droves here to our Carmel location has been phenomenal with us only being in business for two months,” co-owner and head chef David Brown said. “It’s been phenomenal, man.”

Adam Belt, who goes by “Captain Adam,” is a pilot while Brown is retired military. The two created a bond over cooking soul food in particular. All Indiana’s Randall Newsome asked Belt which one of the owners are the best in the kitchen.

“We’re the same,” Belt said. “A lot of our recipes are the same.”

In November, they discussed making the dream real.

“Ninety days we had from that conversation we were ready to go,” Brown said.

In just a few months they’ve had people buzzing in Indianapolis about their first House of Soul Cafe. The menu features what they call “fast, casual southern cuisine.”

“The catfish is to die for,” Brown said. “I think we got some fo the best catfish in town.”

The duo says they received an overwhelming welcome on opening day in the city of Carmel.

“People were waiting in line outside, standing in line on the sidewalk, the parking lot was full,” Belt remembered. “I just said to myself, ‘everybody’s here for house of soul.’ It was a good feeling.”

“To see 400 people in the parking lot and to see the mayor of Carmel come out was phenomenal,” Brown added.

With the success they’ve had so far, the House of Soul Cafe could be opening up a new location in the near future. Click here to find checkout the menu and find the location closest to you.