‘Gr8 Comeback’: Hyatt Place, Hyatt House offer downtown staycation deal

The Hyatt Place and the Hyatt House are at 130 S. Pennsylvania St, in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in downtown Indianapolis are collaborating with the city’s tourism arm and trying to give Indiana residents a reason to visit for a staycation.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the hotels are offering discount rates with two campaigns: the Hoosier Summer Getaway and the Stay Local and Save.

The Hoosier Summer Getaway is a part of Visit Indy’s promise to give Indiana residents up to 50% off of their hotel stays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hyatt’s other offer gives customers a 20% discount to stay plus free parking if you’re from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois or Kentucky.

The Hyatt, which sits across from Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, also features three restaurants: Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar, Sauce on the Side and Gallery Pastry Shop. On the second floor, the Hyatt also has the Pivot Bar and Balcony that’s open for craft cocktails and dinner every night.

“We’d love to welcome guests back safely whenever they feel comfortable we’re here for them,” said Melissa Weseli, director of sales and marketing.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 28, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.