‘Gr8 Comeback’: Indianapolis couple creates food, lifestyle YouTube series

by: Randall Newsome
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis couple Gil and Marcia Lomax are putting their love for food and entertainment on display for all to see in their YouTube series, “Life of Lomax.”

Gil says it all started when he and Marcia discovered their hobby for creating restaurant reviews.

“We realized that there’s a community out there on YouTube that actually watches people’s lifestyles and things like that,” he said. “We decided we wanted to be a part of it as well.”

Now the couple’s lifestyle vlogs have a following of more than 2,000 subscribers. Marcia believes the couple’s dynamic personalities set them apart. They aim to conquer food challenges while on a journey to discover new things together.

