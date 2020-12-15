‘Gr8 Comeback’: Indianapolis Cultural Trail unveils new winter bike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. is encouraging people to get out of the house and see what it has to offer, old and new.

“Bring your family down for this beautiful outdoor experience that you can have year-round,” Development and Marketing Manager Sarah Fey said.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail also runs the Indiana Pacers Bikeshare and is bringing a new “winter bike” experience to its downtown visitors. Not only will it be a different look from the organization’s typical Pacers gold, but it will also give fans a chance to win prizes and participate in some interactive pop-up games. Fey says they are hoping it motivates people to have some fun downtown.

“You really want to hunker down this winter but we’re going to really force you to get outside and have a little bit of fun with us on Pacers Bikeshare,” she said. “Come downtown. It’s outdoors, it’s safe, bring your friends [and] bring your family. I feel like we’ve spent a lot of time in front of the computer screens this year, so [let’s] have some face to face time in downtown Indianapolis,” said Fey.

