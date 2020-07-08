‘Gr8 Comeback’: Instasync Studios

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH– Instasync Studios, a team of multimedia creators, is focused on building brands.

It serves businesses with the goal of giving them the spotlight they need to get the eyes and ears of a bigger audience.

Founder and CEO Gregory Buck says the Instasync name and reputation is starting to travel around the city because of hard work.

“It’s just not one thing we’re doing for you,” he said. “We’re taking your campaign from start to finish. Your idea from video, photos, graphic designs, email blasts, all that all in one and sending it out.”

Buck says, although it sounds like a lot of work, he’s having fun being a part of building and promoting businesses for others and creating a space for other creators in the city.

“We’ve got a lot of photographers, videographers, graphic designers coming up in the city, and their work is awesome, and I want to bring them all together in one place,” he said. “That’s my ultimate goal.”

Buck says if you bring the ideas, he’ll bring the energy. He hopes to make customers even more excited about taking their brands to the next level.

“I’m going to be excited with you,” he said. “It’s about coming to the table and being excited. Not being dull, ‘Oh, I’m just going to do this.’ Be excited about the campaign and that it’s going to work.”

