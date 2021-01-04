‘Gr8 Comeback’: Invoke Studio

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 100 yoga, pilates and fitness classes all under one roof: That’s what people have the opportunity to get at Invoke Studio and because of the obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have found ways to offer those classes.

Jillian McAfee, director of operations, says even though 2020 was a “challenging year,” it’s given the business a chance to revamp how it reaches people from its two locations in Indianapolis to reach people anywhere.

“We were closed for a period of time, and it was really wonderful to welcome people back into this space,” McAfee said. “We have adapted to three different offerings. All of our in-studio classes are also live streaming so people can practice with us from the comfort of their home.”

Additionally, Invoke staff created an on-demand platform where they can provide people with prerecorded content. "[There's] really something for everyone now," McAfee said.

Invoke Studio offers a free seven-day trial and welcome people at any skill level.



“We’d love to practice with you and help you reach your goals this year,” McAfee said.