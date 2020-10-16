‘Gr8 Comeback’: Iozzo’s Garden of Italy continues 90-year tradition in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Iozzo’s Garden of Italy has been serving Italian food to downtown Indianapolis at 946 S. Meridian St. for the last 11 years, but the family behind the restaurant has brought their recipes to people in the city for a lot longer than that.

“My great-grandfather, Santora “Fred” [Iozzo], opened the very first full service Italian restaurant in Indianapolis in 1930,” owner, Katie Harris, said. “About 11 years ago we decided to reopen Iozzo’s to pay honor to my original family members that opened Iozzo’s in 1930, so we do the same recipes and then honor them on the wall.”

The recipes at Iozzo’s Garden of Italy include traditional Italian cuisine as well as a modern twist on some of the classics.

“We have our traditional three cheese lasagna with our alfredo and three-meat bolognaise sauce and then our famous Meatball Martini,” she said.

Harris hopes that people will continue coming downtown to support the restaurant and taste her family’s recipes and just enjoy the atmosphere.

“We have great food, we have outdoor seating [and] free street parking down here,” Harris said. “It’s just a great vibe and you can come and celebrate and be a part of it.”

Click here to check out the menu and book a table at Iozzo’s.