‘Gr8 Comeback’: JW Marriott gets interior makeover, welcomes guests back downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even with tourism taking a major hit during the pandemic, the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis found a way to make the most of its down time while being closed. All 1,013 of its rooms have been newly renovated along with the hotel’s meeting space and Starbucks.

“While the rest of the world has been hunkered down, we have been transforming this space,” marketing director Anne Dunlavy said.

Dunlavy says the hotel’s High Velocity restaurant is also drawing some exciting attention with its number one ranking on Trip Advisor. It’s just one of the reasons, along with new safety protocols, that she believes the hotel is ready to welcome guests back downtown.

“You’ve probably had a reason to celebrate, that you’ve missed [and] you probably had to be hunkered down in your four walls,” she said. “Come visit the JW in Indianapolis and our newly appointed four walls.”

