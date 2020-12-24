‘Gr8 Comeback’: Kounrty Kitchen Soul Food Place says ‘welcome back family’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place, a famous southern-style restaurant stop in Indianapolis, is back up and running after a fire in January.

Now, loyal customers are helping it survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Cynthia Wilson says they are still excited to bring people that same service that made Kountry Kitchen a soul food staple, even in their new temporary location at 1417 Commerce Ave. When customers walk in to get their orders, they see a sign that reads “Welcome Back Family, We Missed You.” Wilson explains why they wanted to share that message with the community.

“It means a lot to us to know that we feel the community is our family and they have embraced us by coming back,” she said. “Even though it’s a temporary location, they have embraced us and are supporting us, so we feel like everyone in the community is our family.”

As for the menu, you can still get the same food, but only curbside. You can order online or call it in at 317-635-6000.



If you’re looking for menu suggestions, Wilson’s got a few items she’s sure you’ll like. “Oh, we have, of course, our fried chicken wings, our catfish, collard greens, yams, macaroni and cheese, dressing, and we have our famous lemonade and tea.”

