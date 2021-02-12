Gr8 Comeback

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Kulture Bar & Bistro

by: Randall Newsome
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Derik Kincy and his two partners opened the Kulture Bar & Bistro, the idea was to give people in Indianapolis a place to hang out, drink and enjoy some southern-style food.

“It’s really all about the atmosphere,” Kincy said. “You add food and some drinks in there and you’re going to have a good time.”

On the menu, Kincy say the cajun rub lamb chops and rice, shrimp and grits along with the alligator bites are the fan favorites.

Starting Feb. 28, Kulture Bistro & Bar will host a special event called “Super Soul Sundays” featuring live entertainment and the best of the restaurant’s brunch menu.

