‘Gr8 Comeback’: Marble’s Southern Cookery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marble’s Southern Cookery, a family owned and operated soul food spot, has been in business in Indianapolis for 40 years.

“My dad started this business, a family business, with my mom, uncles, and now the kids are on board to take the legacy to another level,” said manager Vivian Brown.

According to Brown, Marble’s Southern Cookery is “famous” for chicken or turkey and dressing.

Her nephew, Brandon Buckley, serves as the promoter for the business, and he credits his family with giving him the foundation as a businessman.

“I’ve been blessed to have something to be passed down. … My family is absolutely amazing with me being my own entrepreneur. It helped me build my own business as well,” Buckley said.

If you’ve got a taste for dessert, assistant manager Calvin Marble says you have to try their “No. 1 seller”: “Our famous peach cobbler.”

Marble’s Southern Cookery, 2310 Lafayette Road, is only open three days a week and is carryout-only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

