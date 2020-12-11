‘Gr8 Comeback’: MillionHaires Barber Lounge & Spa

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Redefining the neighborhood barbershop. A family business on the northwest side says they are up to the task.

“Our father has been having this vision for 30 years,” said owner Christopher Scott.

The vision was to create a one stop shop where a man could, not only get a haircut, but top-notched spa and skin care treatment as well. They call that vision the MillionHaires Barber Lounge & Spa.

Location: 8317 Michigan Road

Phone: (317) 757-3921

“We have rooms set up for what I like to call pedicures and ‘manly’ cures,” Scott said.

The shop even has a third section for VIP members only and it’s all run by members of Scott’s family.

Trending Headlines

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 2, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.