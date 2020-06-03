‘Gr8 Comeback’: My Little Secret Waxing Boutique

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For local business owner, Brittany Wilfong, June 1 couldn’t get here fast enough.

Her business, My Little Secret Waxing Boutique, at 644 E. 52nd St., is open for clients again. She says the best part about reopening is being able to provide services once again for her loyal customers.

“[It’s] amazing,” Wilfong said. “My clients are like family. I’ve had them for 8-10 years and they’re awesome.”

Wilfong runs the boutique solo. She’s also the only employee and runs everything out of one room.

“We specialize in the 10-minute, almost pain-free Brazilian wax,” she said. “You always get me; there’s no other esthetician, and it’s fast.”

As a part of a new normal, because of COVID-19, she’s taking new safety measures as well: “Temperature taken at the door, I wear a mask, you wear a mask and you don’t touch anything.”

For appointments, email bestbrazilianindy.com, send a direct message to “My Little Secret 111” on Instagram or Facebook or text Brittany at 815-383-2814.