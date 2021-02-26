‘Gr8 Comeback’: Open Kitchen Restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small family-owned restaurant has been getting people’s attention on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Open Kitchen Restaurant hasn’t even been open six months but already worked up a pretty consistent buzz on North Sherman Drive, especially during lunchtime.

Co-owners Dexter and Toni Smith, who are husband and wife, got the place going in September but thought about it a lot longer.

“We been talking about opening a restaurant for a long time,” Toni said. “Open Kitchen developed in 2012 when we were just doing private dinners for people.”

“When we first opened we didn’t know if we were going to be busy,” Dexter said.

Their small crew has seen some very busy days, but the couple says they are always reminded of what they’re working for.

“We want to give back in this neighborhood and just the community itself,” Toni said. “We grew up not too far from here.”

While Toni greets customers at the front of the restaurant and takes orders, Dexter handles the food with sous chef Auri Durrett, a longtime friend he’s known for 15 years.

Dexter’s brother, Bentley, who has a pizza named after him, serves as the facility manager while his wife, Ashley Smith, provides the beverages.

They make some of their most popular items, including pizzas and salads, from scratch. Dexter says they work hard, but happy customers make it all worth while.

“It’s shocking and amazing to have people that you don’t know, never heard of you, come in, try your food and say it’s some of the best food they’ve ever had,” he said.

They’ve got a wide range of recommendations for newcomers looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner, but they say the best way to find out what you like is to come in for a visit.

“Come check us out,” Toni said. “Your taste buds will not be disappointed.”

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 24, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.