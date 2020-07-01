‘Gr8 Comeback’: Racin’ Mason Pizza & Fun Zone in Seymour

lNDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned fun zone in Jackson County needs help keeping to stay open. The couple behind the attraction says they believe if you just show up to their place once, you’ll be addicted.

The Racin’ Mason Pizza & Fun Zone in Seymour, Indiana, is run by Harold and Kelly Mason.

They opened the place in 2018 to give people of all ages a one-stop shop for fun.

“We have indoor laser tag, we have black-light golf, we have indoor bumper cars, we have an indoor slick track, we have outdoor race cars for all ages,” Harold Mason said. “We have a bungee trampoline, a small dragon ride. We have bouncy houses for the kids indoors and all the arcade games anybody would ever want to play.”

However, now they have to battle back from the hardships caused after being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kelly Mason walked us through the difficult process.

“We’ve had really a variety of mixed emotions,” she said. “When we closed in mid-March, we thought we were just going to be closed for three weeks. It ended up being three months. It’s been really scary, kind of depressing, not really knowing what direction to go with our business, but I think we made the right decision.”

Even though she’s been on an emotional roller coaster, Kelly gives a confident pitch to would-be visitors.

“We just need people to come in and see us and visit us and give us a try,” she said. ” Once they get in here, they’re going to be addicted. They’re going to want to come back.”

