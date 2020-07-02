‘Gr8 Comeback’: Restaurant owner partners with friend to survive COVID-19 crisis

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Pasto Italiano has been serving classic Italian food in Westfield for two years, but during the COVID-19 crisis patrons will get a chance to taste another type of food. That food comes from Chef Lance George, the owner of Comida and Flavour Unit Catering.

George’s business fell on rough times during the pandemic and he was forced to close his Comida restaurant’s downtown location and look for a new one. In the meantime, a friend he’d known for 20 years who also happened to be a restaurant owner, reached out — Kent McNall.

“He’s extended himself out to me and said ‘hey Lance I could help you out and you can utilize my kitchen space,'” George said. “I’m thankful for him and hey it allows me to keep my business going.”

“I’d do anything for my friend,” McNall said. “I’m glad I could help keep his catering business going and it brings a little more exposure to my business. Everything’s working out great for both of us.”

Chef George specializes in fusion food. His latest creation, shrimp or chicken lollipops, is served with a lobster cream sauce and a shot of hot sauce can be added for a kick.

Click here to see what else is on the menu.

McNall recommends the lasagna or his wife Patsy’s hand-crafted meatballs. Click here for more from Pasto Italiano.