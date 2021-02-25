‘Gr8 Comeback’: Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brew House rises from the ashes

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Lizton welcomed back one of its favorite family-owned businesses, Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brew House.

The reopening brought back regular customers and newcomers alike. Pitmaster and chef Rob Ecker says a big reason is his “Ferris wheel of meat” that’s rolling out quality food day in and day out.



2020 brought it’s challenges with COVID-19 but last fall they had an even bigger test to face.

“We were doing really well with but we had a fire that started early morning of October 21st and it pretty much decimated our little barbecue joint here,” Ecker said.

He said the fire was caused by a lightning strike and it took about three and a half months to recover from the damages, but eventually they created an exact duplicate of the restaurant they first opened in 2018. The customers came to support in numbers.



“It’s heartwarming for the community for the community to have stood by us like they have,” Ecker said.

One of those loyal customers, Ryan Gooley, made sure I knew about Rusted Silo’s comeback.

“It’s those types of customers and fans. They’ve become family.”

Rusted Silo Barbecue & Brewhouse is open for dine-in, takeout and they also cater. Click here for more information.



