‘Gr8 Comeback’: Sam’s Square Pie Detroit-style pizza in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jeff Miner started learning how to make a Detroit-style pizza as an experiment.

After his work in film and video slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was looking for new options of income.

His experiment evolved into Sam’s Square Pie thanks in part to his friends at Half Liter Barbecue lending him a kitchen to get his business going. He’s starting small in quantity serving 35-40 pizzas.

“I think they saw something in my pizza and they’re giving me an opportunity to build it from the ground up,” Miner said.

However, he might not have taken the idea to start a business this far if not for his brother, the late Ron Miner, also known as DJ Indiana Jones.

“A big reason this is happening is for my brother’s 50th birthday. I made three of these pizzas for his birthday party in June, and everybody liked it, and he was like ‘you’ve got to do this, Jeff,'” Jeff said.

Now every pizza sends a message of gratitude to Ron for pushing him in the right direction. Now, he’s selling out of pizzas weekly because of the embrace he’s gotten from the Broad Ripple community.

Follow Sam’s Square Pie on Instagram for more: sams_square_pie.

