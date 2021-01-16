‘Gr8 Comeback’: Sauce on the Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a place you might want to try if you’re craving a calzone made from scratch.

Kels Watson, the owner and operator of Sauce on the Side in downtown Indianapolis, says if you come to his restaurant hungry, you’ll leave full and maybe even with some leftovers.

On Wednesday the restaurant celebrated a year in business and its continued survival during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic obviously throws a curveball at you,” Watson said. “Nobody knew what to do. Nobody knew what was expected. We weren’t even sure if we could keep the doors open because you couldn’t let people in.

Like many restaurants, Sauce on the Side adjusted to focus on bringing their services to customers. Now they can finally say they’re back open for dining in. They also have monthly specials to offer for incoming customers.

“We’re getting back in there,” he said. “We’re hoping it’s the light at the end of the tunnel as Bankers Life reopens, Pacers are back, Disney on Ice is going on, people are actually getting into the office buildings so it’s nice to see human life again downtown.”

Watch Watson’s interview to hear more of what Sauce on the Side has to offer.