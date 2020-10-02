‘Gr8 Comeback’: Shallo’s Restaurant & Brewhaus

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Shallo’s Restaurant & Brewhaus restaurant and bar has been a Greenwood community staple for decades and also the home to 500 different kinds of beer.

For nearly 40 years, the business has been serving customers.

“We’ve always been known as the ‘Cheers’ of the south side,” Shallo’s owner, Paul Zoellner said. “People come in by word of mouth and that’s how we’ve sustained a very busy restaurant for 40 years. Doing it the right way.”

Zoellner says Shallo’s has been known, over the years, for making their popular menu items from scratch, like their homemade potato chips and ranch, fish sandwiches or breaded tenderloin.

However, he says when he noticed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Greenwood community, the owner decided to step up to help people in need.

“We did a soup kitchen for the community and for those who were in need,” he said. “Our community has always supported us. We want to support the community.”

Zoellner says that even with restrictions, Shallo’s has survived the COVID-19 crisis because of the support of long-time customers.

