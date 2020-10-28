‘Gr8 Comeback’: Silver in the City

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For two decades Silver in the City, a gift shop downtown on Massachusetts Avenue, has been a place to pick out a special gift for your loved ones.

“20 years ago we opened up as a silver jewelry shop,” owner Kristin Kohn said. “That’s why we’re Silver in the City and the idea is just to have really fun, exceptional jewelry for people.”

Kohn believes the customer service from her staff at Silver in the City makes the shopping experience personal. Employees help you navigate your way around the shop to find your way to the best gift. She says the pandemic gave the shop a chance to find more creative ways to serve customers and they made the adjustments in time for people to shop safely for the holiday season.

Outside of jewelry, the gift shop has holiday decor, cards, games, puzzles, housewares, apparel, cookbooks and more.

“We’ve got some great things in place from a virtual queue where you can text a message and get in line to come in so we can keep our capacity safely distanced, to scheduling an appointment to come in and shop at a good time for you,” Kohn said.

Trending Headlines

The shop also offers curbside pick-up and delivery.