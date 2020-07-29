‘Gr8 Comeback’: Storyteller says her skills needed during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Latrice “Ms. Latrice” Young has turned her passion for storytelling into a business.

She’s aiming to be a voice for others.

She calls her business Dunique LLC and she believes, during the coronavirus pandemic, people could use her skills more than ever. She hopes to inspire people to celebrate their differences using art, education and culture.

“Right now, everybody needs a type of voice, some type of creative service to keep people captivated while we’re going through the COVID-19 crisis,” Young said. “You need some writing. You need some type of artistic, educational, cultural video (and) narrations, I’m the one for you. I’ll put your voice, your story, your vision out there to the world.”

Young’s work is on Youtube and Instagram.

