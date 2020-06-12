‘Gr8 Comeback’: Tea’s Me Cafe Indy

People works at Tea's Me Cafe Indy on June 12, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tea’s Me Cafe Indy has been serving the downtown community with curbside service because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant Mmanager Willie Caple says the cafe at 140 E. 22nd St. is like no other when it comes to selection.

“We get blends from all over the world,” Caple said. “Tea’s Me Cafe is Indy’s own. It’s the pride.”

Inside the cafe, you’ll see art by local artists and they also host community events. “The atmosphere here it’s very diverse,” Caple said. “Everyone is welcome. We don’t discriminate. It’s all love here.”

Caple says, with the cafe also being known for its community atmosphere, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a challenge and forced them to only interact with customers online.

“We do miss all of the physical love and joy of this environment, but we are still fulfilling orders and you can get our Tea’s Me app from your app store and place your orders there as well,” he said.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 12, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.