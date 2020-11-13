‘Gr8 Comeback’: The Alexander Hotel offering special deals for Indiana residents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Alexander Hotel in downtown Indianapolis has been ranked as one of the top hotel stays in the Midwest. Kristine Kacarab, the director of sales and marketing, says it’s because the experience at The Alexander is something you can’t get anywhere else.

“I think the Alexander is really proud to be, not only the first, but so far the only hotel in the country that’s been curated by an accredited museum,” Kacarab said.

She says the Indianapolis Museum of Art curated The Alexander from the ground up and as a result, throughout the hotel visitors can see 16 different pieces of art.

Each piece of art is “site-specific” to Indianapolis history, like a piece dedicated to Madam C.J. Walker designed with 3,840 hair combs.

Kacarab says the hotel was fortunate to stay open throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the owners of the hotel saw the good fortune as motivation to pay it forward by offering to host complimentary rooms to first responders in April and May.

Trending Headlines

“That was one of the most rewarding experiences I had the opportunity to be a part of since being in the hospitality industry.”

The Alexander has new fall and winter packages for Indiana residents looking to book a staycation during the COVID-19 pandemic with the hotel’s “Hoosiers Rejoice!” deals.

Click here for more.