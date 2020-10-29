‘Gr8 Comeback’: The District Tap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People at The District Tap say customers coming through their doors get craft beer, good food and one of the best spots in town to watch the Colts play.

Micahel Cranfill, proprietor at The District Tap, says they need the support after going through a tough six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The message has been come back and support downtown,” he said. “Don’t forget us now. Just because there’s not a lot of things going on, it’s a beautiful environment down here walking up and down Georgia Street.”

With more than 50 TV screens, he also believes the tavern is are one of the best places to watch a Colts game.

Cranfill says when it gets colder in Indianapolis they’ll still be ready to host customers with their heated patios. “Whether you feel more comfortable outside or inside, either way it’s a wonderful environment,” he said.

Watch the video to see some of the highlights from the menu.