‘Gr8 Comeback’: The Jazz Kitchen celebrates grand reopening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jazz Kitchen, a popular spot for live jazz music in Broad Ripple is finally getting to reopen its doors after shutting down due to COVID-19.

Owner David Allee says he and his staff have been anticipating what it would feel like to celebrate their grand reopening.

“We’re excited for people to see it,” he said. “You know, I think live jazz means a lot to this community and we’re kind of at the center of that.”

Allee says opening up at 50% capacity is just one of the things the Jazz Kitchen is doing so it can to bring people back safely.

“We’ve been going through great lengths to make sure it’s safe when you come in here,” Allee said. “Air cleaners on all the air systems, additional sanitizing, spacing and things of that nature.”

Trending Headlines

As they put the final touches on preparing for the big night, Allee didn’t want to let the moment pass without acknowledging the surrounding communities who supported them while they were shut down.

“Broad Ripple, Meridian-Kessler, So-Bro, they’re always wonderful supporters,” he said. “Our staff’s been great through all this, the city’s been great [and] I’d be remiss without mentioning the Independent Venue Alliance that was started here at the beginning of the pandemic. Just been very instrumental in keeping not only us able to open back up but several other venues so kudos to them.”

The Jazz Kitchen is also celebrating the occasion by virtually hosting Indy Jazz Fest 2020. The restaurant will have more upcoming events, too.