‘Gr8 Comeback’: The Mint re-opens ‘best whiskey selection’ in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On March 1, 2020, Brian Alvey celebrated the opening of his bar and restaurant, The Mint, in Franklin, Indiana. Since that time, he says he’s been able to gain some bragging rights in Johnson County.

“We’ve got the deepest whiskey selection in the county,” Alvey said. “We’re hovering around 140 whiskeys to choose from.”

Alvey, born in Louisville, Kentucky and raised in Indianapolis, says when it comes to food, he’s giving people a taste of his roots with some southern comfort.

“We went with good old-fashioned southern comfort Kentucky food, so if you’re looking for healthy food, I would say the healthiest thing here is the bourbon,” Alvey laughed.

He says some of the highlights on the menu include their Buffalo Bull Frog Legs and Fried Green Tomatoes, but the fan favorite has become their Loaded Tater Barrels.

The dish is a layer of tater tots, pimento cheese and it’s topped off with a specially smoked pulled pork barbecue.

“It’s definitely a Kentucky thing,” Alvey said about the combination of ingredients.

When it comes to the impact of COVID-19, Alvey is glad to open his doors again, but even more excited for customers to help support his staff.”

“This COVID thing has hurt everybody a little bit, but it’s our staff that we really care about,” he said. “Come in and show some love to our staff, come in have some food, let them make you an amazing cocktail, let them make you an amazing meal and then come in any time for dinner.”

Alvey recommends trying out The Mint’s atmosphere on a Friday or Saturday night. However, if you’re a fan of their whiskeys, they offer specials on Wednesday nights. You must be 21 or older to dine near the bar, but he says they also have a room fit for all ages.

Click here for more information on The Mint.