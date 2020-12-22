‘Gr8 Comeback’: The Nestle Inn wants to exceeds expectations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Nestle Inn, a bed and breakfast spot downtown, has become a staycation destination near Massachusetts Avenue and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners hope to you’ll visit for a stay.

When Leesa Smith and her husband founded the inn, nearly a decade ago, they were led by one main inspiration.



“Well it’s about serving people,” Leesa said. “It’s about providing hospitality in a way that exceeds people’s expectations really.”

When asked about the experience Nestle Inn provides, Leesa refers to the motto of the business: “Not Your Grandma’s B&B.”

“We’re a modern B&B really,” she said. “We do self check-in and check-out. The only thing I could think of was we’re not grandma’s B&B, but even she would be happy here.”

Leesa says with the impact of the pandemic, they need the continued support of people visiting downtown. “Our business has been affected greatly,” she said. “Probably 65 percent of our business is from conventions, business travelers and events downtown and when those things aren’t happening it gets really difficult for everyone.”

She makes her pitch for people thinking about coming for a stay at the Nestle Inn. “Well I say the Nestle Inn is really the ultimate local gift,” Leesa said. “Come to the Nestle Inn, spend the night, maybe add a cooking class and then go out on Mass Ave and support all of those small businesses. It’s really a great way to do that.”

Click here to check out rooms and more from the Nestle Inn.