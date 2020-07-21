‘Gr8 Comeback’: Visit Indy series kicks off with White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8’s “Gr8 Comeback” series is giving Hoosiers five reasons to visit downtown Indianapolis as events begin reopening to the public. The Visit Indy series kicks off with the White River State Park.

“We’re really excited though to really get some community events back in here, especially our particular park events that we operate,” Clay McKinley, events and community outreach coordinator, said.

People can come out to some of the park’s free events like Friday Flow Yoga and “Yappy Hour,” a dog-friendly happy hour that includes food and wine trucks and dog vendors from all across the city. McKinley reassured potential visitors that everything at the park has been adjusted to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re completely outdoor spaced so we can distance well,” McKinley said. “We have masks, hand sanitizer [and] everything on deck.”

McKinley said the best part about reopening events at the White River State Park is “the people.”

“With such a bad time that we’ve had the past couple of months, it’s just so good to see people back out and riding bikes and walking their dogs and having picnics and it’s just such a good time out here,” McKinley said.