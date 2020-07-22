‘Gr8 Comeback’: Visit Indy’s Cafe Patachou downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cafe Patachou‘s downtown location is reopened and welcoming breakfast and brunch fans back after being forced to close at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant is also showing off its new look.

“We call it our glow up,” said Maddy Dickerson, marketing director of Patachou Inc. Restaurants. “We had a renovation for this space slated for later in the year and when we were forced to close down at the beginning of the pandemic, we thought, if we can, let’s bump it up so when we’re able to welcome customers back they can enjoy this brand new beautiful space.”

The restaurant incorporates social distancing in its new dining room and has an option for customers to participate in reduced-contact carryout. Dickerson is excited to see customers coming back to enjoy favorites like their waffles, omelettes and cinnamon toast. She’s also looking forward to more and more people seeing Cafe Patachou’s downtown makeover.

“We miss our customers so much,” she said. “Especially our loyal downtown customers. It feels awesome to be able to welcome them back in general and then welcome them back in general and then be able to welcome them back in this awesome new space that we’re so proud of.”

Cafe Patachou’s downtown location is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. You can learn more on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

