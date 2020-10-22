Gr8 Comeback

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Windsor Jewelry back open after riots, pandemic impact

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Windsor Jewelry, one of the city’s oldest staples, has been in business since 1919.

“101 years and downtown the whole time,” owner, Greg Bires said.

He says the key to the store’s longevity has been customer service and long-time customers; some who have even become friends. Bires says the store carries jewelry that can fit anyone’s price range and they do watchmaking and jewelry repair.

After the store was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and it was damaged by the summer riots downtown, Bires says the support from faithful customers and friends has kept Windsor Jewelry going.

“Our customers and friends for generations are supporting us,” Bires said.

Bires says he’s not just asking people to support Windsor Jewelry, he wants more support for all the business owners downtown.

“We can use all the help we can get right now,” he said. “Our businesses, whether it be Windsor Jewelry or any of the other small businesses, restaurants and bars downtown.”

