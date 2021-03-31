‘Gr8 Comeback’: Woman’s adult skating lessons gain popularity in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dinah Allen found out her love for music and roller skating could help lift people up. Now she’s using it as a fun way to help people take their skills to the next level.

Allen, known around Indianapolis as “Muffy” discovered her passion at Skateland watching adult skaters show off synchronized dance moves.

“Shuffle skating, turns and spins,” Allen recalled. “I was like, ‘I want a piece of that.'”

She joined the Naptown Real Rollers and 17 years later she’s still in love with skating.

“It’s peace, it’s joy and it’s my world,” she said. “When I’m skating nobody can touch me. It’s like I’m floating.”

Skating has taken Allen all over the country, but COVID-19 gave her a reason to bring something special back to her hometown.

“Since the pandemic happened, there has been an increase in people wanting to learn how to roller skate,” she said. “They get the skates and they’re like ‘Oh I don’t know how to stand up, I don’t know how to stop [or] I don’t even know how to go.'”

She decided to launch MuffySkates in November of 2020. Since then she’s reached 10,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

From beginners who need to know the basics, to people who want to roller skate like the pros, she’s ready to teach you.

“By working with me, I definitely help you build up that confidence and I leave you with tools that you can practice with in your garage, in your kitchen, at home or at the skating rink,” she said.

