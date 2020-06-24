‘Gr8 Comeback’: YiaYia’s House of Pancakes

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — If you ask the people at YiaYia’s House of Pancakes how they’re managing to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll tell you it’s the support of their regular customers.

“We had a lot of regular customers who showed support while we were closed down,” said manager Rebecca Kapitany. “We had carryout, curbside and then when we opened we had quite a few people who decided to come in. We couldn’t make it without our regular customers.”

For those who are visiting the popular south side breakfast and brunch spot for the first time, Kapitany says they’re known for the YiaYia’s skillet with pancakes and her personal favorite, as a lover of sweets, is their ‘Greenwood Crepes.’

Click here to find out more about YiaYia’s House of Pancakes.

Location: 1694 W. Main St. Greenwood, IN 46142

Call (317) 888-6800 to place a carry out order. You can also order on Door Dash.