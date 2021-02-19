‘Gr8 Comeback’: YogaSix Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — YogaSix Carmel, a locally-owned and operated yoga franchise has a motto: our studio is your studio.

Owner Abby Nebghur described why she believes YogaSix has been getting good feedback from customers since the franchise opened up its first Indiana location.



“It’s very non-intimidating,” Nebghur said. “There’s low lighting, the heat is very comfortable and the moisture [is] kind of like a warm hug.”

General Manager Lauren Harney remembers when the studio’s welcome to Indiana didn’t go as smoothly as anyone hoped.



“We opened for a day and that afternoon the governor announced the shutdown for gyms [and] restaurants,” she said. “We just kind of froze and thought ‘well, what does this mean?'”

Like many other businesses, YogaSix had to make a quick pivot to stay alive by making their sessions available online so members can practice from home.

“We had people join through the closure and have been supporting us throughout so we’re really grateful for our community that wants us to grow and continue to offer classes,” Harney said.

Harney says YogaSix Carmel plans on celebrating its one year anniversary in a big way to make up for the grand opening that didn’t happen because of COVID-19.

If you want more information on memberships at the find it here.

The best way to reach the studio is by text at (317) 771-6049.