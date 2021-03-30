‘Making Men Better’ program dressing Indianapolis men for success, providing resources to jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Jeff Allen, 2021 is a year of new beginnings.

Three months into his new career as a real estate agent, he had something else in the works.

The Making Men Better Program started out as just an idea between Allen and his cousin Jesse Dickerson. The program would be a platform to help men, ages 16-45, dress for success. They started building the program from scratch in the basement of Gabriel Missionary Baptist Church.

Allen and Dickerson created the program to get men in the city employed, starting with a good suit. In addition, they provide dressing rooms and accessories, from cuff links and shoes to socks and belts, to make sure program participants find the right fit and the confidence to go along with it.

Thanks to a few non-profit partners, that’s only scratching the surface. Allen said the program is also giving men access to financial resources like housing and food and using these resources to shape them into the role models the city needs.



“Everything that we are connecting you to would be free,” Allen said. “It’s going to cost you nothing but just a couple hours of your time.”

Allen and Dickerson both feel like this project is a divine assignment. “God has just blessed us and allowed us to be able to have so much that we can’t afford to just keep it to ourselves,” Allen said. “We have to give back.”

If there is anyone who could benefit from the Making Men Better Program, call Jeff Allen at 317-809-1547 or email mmbetterprogram@gmail.com.

You can also fill out an application online.