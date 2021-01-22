Gr8 Comeback

Sun King Brewing Co. celebrates city’s bicentennial with Indy Turns 200 beer

by: Randall Newsome
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Sun King Brewing Co. is celebrating the city’s bicentennial with a special new beer they made just for the occasion.

The company’s Indy Turns 200 beer will be served to customers at Sun King locations for a limited time only.

Clay Robinson, a Sun King co-founder, said, “We wanted to do something special for the bicentennial of Indianapolis so a year ago in preparation for this project we put together a beer.”

Robinson says the beer’s ingredients combine to make an apple-jack cocktail inspired by Johnny Appleseed and a taste that thrived during the 19th century.

The brewery is also featuring new spirits and flavored beers you can check out on its website.

Robinson hopes the new ideas will give people even more reason to support the largest brewing company in Indianapolis.

“Well, the support of the people who love Sun King is the thing that keeps us going,” he said. “It’s the key thing that keeps the lights on and it’s the thing that drives us to come up with new ideas, to create new recipes, to make new beers, to create new spirits and to give people something new that they can enjoy and have a bright spot in the midst of all the crazy right now.”

Indianapolis turned 200 on Jan. 6.

