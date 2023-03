Graeter’s Ice Cream releases minty fresh new flavor

Graeter’s Ice Cream has a delicious new flavor: Mint Cookies & Cream! Enjoy the creamy mint flavored ice cream with large chunks of Oreo Cookies! It’s only around for a limited time, so get a pint today before it’s too late.

All of Graeter’s Ice Cream flavors are available in scoop shops or can be ordered online and shipped right to your doorstep at graeters.com.